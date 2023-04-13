Lea Michele, Angela Bassett, Suzan-Lori Parks & More Named TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2023

TIME has announced the 2023 TIME100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Among those on this year's list are Suzan-Lori Parks, Lea Michele, Angela Bassett and more.

About Lea Michele returning to Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Ryan Murphy shared, "She had done the impossible: made Fanny her own, to great critical and commercial acclaim. Older, wiser, stronger, Lea interjected the classic with a new burst of modernity and something singular: here she was playing a survivor and killing it because she herself had survived something."

About Suzan-Lori Parks, Sterling K. Brown shared, "Suzan-Lori is a playwright who thrives on collaboration; she's not trying to force people like pawns on a chessboard. She's looking for a visceral reaction to her words, and if they don't fully land, she goes back to the drawing board until those words impact her soul and the souls of her collaborators."

Additional stars named to the list include: Michael B. Jordan, Drew Barrymore, Austin Butler, Ali Wong, Pedro Pascal, and many more.