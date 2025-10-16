Lea DeLaria, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sasha Velour to Join Mason Alexander Park's THE PANSY CRAZE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The final three performances of The Pansy Craze, a six-part series written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park, hosted by Mason Alexander Park, and featuring Lachlan Watson, will take place in November. These live performances, directed by Hunter Bird, will play on Thursday, November 20; Friday, November 21; and Saturday, November 22 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, with all shows starting at 8:00pm.

Each episode of The Pansy Craze will also be recorded live and released on June 4, 2026 as an Audible Original, extending the show’s reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world. The Audible Original pre-order is now available here.

Each episode of The Pansy Craze will feature a different special guest and focus on a unique moment in queer history:

Thursday, November 20 at 8:00pm

From Codpieces to Corsets: 300 Years on London’s Wicked Stages

Join us for a scandalous journey through three centuries of London's most daring performers! Mason Alexander Park and special guest Lea DeLaria take us behind the scenes of history's most fabulous rule-breakers—from Ned Kynaston, the boy player whose beauty captivated Restoration London, to Annie Hindle, the Victorian music hall sensation who conquered audiences on both sides of the Atlantic with her masculine swagger. Discover the glittering history of London's theaters proving that gender nonconformity isn't modern - it's eternal, unstoppable, and endlessly fabulous.

Friday, November 21 at 8:00pm

Pansies in Primetime: Jim Bailey and the Television Revolution

Step into the glittering world of 1970s television with Mason Alexander Park and special guest Jesse Tyler Ferguson as they explore the remarkable story of Jim Bailey, the trailblazing entertainer who brought drag to mainstream America. In living rooms across the country, Bailey captivated audiences with his stunning portrayals of Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Phyllis Diller, among others, becoming the most celebrated female illusionist of his generation. Together, we celebrate Jim Bailey - a performer whose talent was so undeniable it helped change the conversation about gender expression in entertainment.

Saturday, November 22 at 8:00pm

Gender, I Hardly Know’er: The Last 35 Years in America

Join Mason Alexander Park and special guest Sasha Velour for a celebration of three decades that transformed queer America from the '90s to today. From AIDS activism to marriage equality, from "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" to RuPaul conquering reality TV, witness how a community turned struggle into triumph and visibility into power. Together, they'll spill the tea on cultural milestones that moved LGBTQ+ stories from underground clubs to primetime television - the battles won, the icons we lost, the queens and kings who saved us all, and those jaw-dropping moments that changed everything. This is the story of how a generation refused to whisper, cranked up the volume, and rewrote the rules of what it means to live out loud in America.

The Pansy Craze blends the dazzle of a cabaret with the intimacy of a piano bar, honoring the queer icons who paved the way. In this encore residency, Mason and illustrious guests invite you to journey through time, sharing the juicy stories your history books left out. Each evening unfolds through songs, sketches, and storytelling as we dive into moments in history when queerness was celebrated, commodified and then criminalized.

In June, special guests Jackie Cox, Evan Rachel Wood, and Laverne Cox joined Mason Alexander Park on the Minetta Lane Theatre stage for The Pansy Craze’s first three episodes.