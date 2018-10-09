Lawsuit Filed Over $4.7 Million in Damage to August Wilson Theatre in 2015

According to Forbes, the insurance company for Jujamcyn Theaters has filed a lawsuit against Roseland Development Associates, the construction company responsible for the high-rise built on the property of the former Roseland Ballroom, for damage done to the August Wilson Theater in 2015.

According to the filing, the damage to the theater was done during excavation work on November 23, 2015, when construction workers wrongly removed part of the worksite's foundation, which staffers later discovered created structural cracks throughout the August Wilson Theater, which currently houses Mean Girls the Musical.

The lawsuit states that cracks were found in the orchestra, mezzanine, lobby, and bathroom sections of the theater including [numerous, large cracks in [the] exterior brick wall, toward the northeast corner of the Premises."

Jujamcyn Theaters submitted a claim to its insurance company following the discovery. The theatrical landlord was reimbursed in the amount of $3,777,596.15.

Jujamcyn's insurance company is currently seeking $4.7 million dollars from the real estate developer to recover the full amount it will take to cover all damages and loss.

Read the full story at Forbes.

