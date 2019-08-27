Lauren Graham Joins Cast of Musical Series ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Lauren Graham has joined the cast of the NBC's midseason musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She will play Joan, title character Zoey's (Jane Levy) boss at a tech company. Graham replaces Carmen Cusack, who played the part in the show's pilot.

This will be Graham's return to broadcast TV since Parenthood ended its six-season run in 2015. Graham is best known for starring as Lorelei Gilmore on the hit WB/CW series Gilmore Girls, and she reprised her for the Netflix's miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20's, Zoey, played by Jane Levy, who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her "gift" to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the cast will also include Alex Newell and Skylar Astin. Astin will play Max. Zoey's co-worker and best friend who is funny and has an indie vibe. Newell is Mo, Zoey's neighbor who is easygoing, open-minded and cool.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





