Alex Newell and Sylar Astin to Star in NBC's Newest Musical Dramedy, ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Skylar Astin and Alex Newell are set to star opposite JANE LEVY in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, according to Deadline.

The NBC hourlong musical dramedy pilot hails from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Universal Music Group and Lionsgate TV.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is described tonally as What Women Want meets La La Land. It follows a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20's, Zoey (Levy) who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her "gift" to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.

Astin will play Max. Zoey's co-worker and best friend who is funny and has an indie vibe. Newell is Mo, Zoey's neighbor who is easygoing, open-minded and cool.

Astin is best known for starring as Jake in the Pitch Perfect films. He currently has taken over the role of Greg from Santino Fontana on the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Newell got his start on The GLEE Project, and then went on to play Wade "Unique" Adams on seasons 3-6 on Glee. Since then he's starred on Broadway in Once on this Island.

Read the original article on Deadline.

