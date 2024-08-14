Laura Benanti Starring in Indie Horror Movie THE SHADE, Releasing in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shade, an award-winning independent horror film starring Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty, Mending the Line) and Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti (tick, tick… BOOM!, No Hard Feelings), has been picked up for North American distribution by Level 33 Entertainment. The film will have an exclusive theatrical release on several hundred screens in the U.S. and Canada on September 20, 2024, ahead of its release across all digital platforms.



The Shade, which marks writer/director Tyler Chipman’s feature debut, was produced by David Purdy for Red KING Cinema. Red KING is a groundbreaking new company focused on developing, producing and distributing unique, exciting content for the independent film market, and was co-founded by the storytelling duo in 2019.



Conceived as an exploration of mental health, family dynamics, and generational trauma, The Shade follows twenty-year-old Ryan Beckman (Chris Galust) in the aftermath of the tragic loss of his father. Ryan lives with his mother Renee (Laura Benanti), and spends his days apprenticing at a local tattoo shop and looking after his younger brother James (Sam Duncan). The grieving college student struggles to hold his family together as an unspeakable darkness plagues his older brother Jason (Dylan McTee)—a collegiate athlete who has unexpectedly returned home mid-semester. When a mysterious entity begins stalking Ryan, he is forced to confront the dark presence before it destroys what remains of his family.



“We’ve always envisioned Red KING as a vehicle for telling stories as honestly as possible, regardless of how complex the subject matter might be. We look for new ways to blur genre lines to shine a light on important topics and we think The Shade is the perfect film to introduce our brand of cinema to the world,” says Purdy.



Added Level 33 Entertainment President & CEO Andreas Olavarria, “We’re very excited about the opportunity to showcase The Shade, which represents a fresh, thrilling voice in genre storytelling, in theaters and via digital platforms across North America. Red KING are a formidable new player on the indie horror scene and we’re thrilled to be working with their team to bring this quality film to audiences this Fall.”

The deal was negotiated by David Purdy of Red KING Cinema on behalf of the filmmakers, and Olavarria on behalf of Level 33.

Watch the trailer: