Last Chance to Get Tickets for BROADWAY BACKWARDS Starring Corbin Bleu, Ali Stroker & More

Broadway Backwards returns to the New Amsterdam Theatre next Monday, March 13, 2023.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Join in the jubilation as stars from stage and screen illuminate LGBTQ+ stories as only Broadway Backwards does. The fully staged production features a 13-piece orchestra and a cast of Broadway's leading lights giving the songs of classic and modern musical theater a unique twist.

Tickets are on sale now at broadwaycares.org/backwards.

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the third year to host the in-person event. She will welcome special guests F. Murray Abraham, George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Eden Espinosa, Robbie Fairchild, Barrett Foa, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bonnie Milligan, Jeigh Madjus, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Alexandra Silber, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt. Performers subject to change

This year's Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards), which begins at 8 pm, includes performers from every new Broadway show currently running that has opened this season: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; and Some Like It Hot.

It is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and New York City's LGBT Community Center.

Remaining tickets for Broadway Backwards start at $100. Sponsorship packages feature VIP tickets with premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast.

A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond'' ticket packages also are available, which include an exclusive invitation to the dress-tech rehearsal and tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, premium seats to the show and the special post-show reception with the cast.

Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org/backwards.

Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley returns to direct. Bartley, Lauren Gemelli, Robyn Hurder, Mimi Quillin, Adam Roberts, Luis Salgado and Tony Yazbeck are the show's choreographers. Music supervisors are Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Music directors are Nick Wilders and Nicholas Connors. Jeff Brancato serves as production stage manager.

The evening will feature lighting design by Nyle Farmer, sound design by Marie Renee Foucher and props design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Jess Gersz, Tyler Carlton Williams and Nicole Zausmer. Binder Casting's Mark Brandon and Chad Eric Murnane serve as casting consultants.

Broadway Backwards began as a grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006. The event has grown into one of the most anticipated annual celebrations on Broadway.

Last year, Broadway Backwards returned to its home at the New Amsterdam Theatre after the pandemic shutdown put a two-year pause on the live, in-person event. The standing-room-only return raised a record $758,582, besting the previous record set by 2021's virtual edition.

About The Center

Established in 1983 as a result of the AIDS crisis, New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center has grown and evolved over the last four decades, creating and delivering services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. We currently operate in person and virtually, providing recovery and wellness programs, economic advancement initiatives, family and youth support, advocacy, arts and cultural events, and space for community organizing and connection. For more information, please visit gaycenter.org.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 485 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/bcefa, at instagram.com/bcefa, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/bcefa.




