Last Chance To Vote For the 2018 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; Ends Tomorrow!

It's your last chance to vote for the 2018 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from the 2017 calendar year. Voting ends tomorrow!

In addition to our pre-determined categories, readers have submitted nominations for Favorite All Time Cast Recording, Favorite All Time Live Album, and Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP.

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording are Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Groundhog Day The Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC), Amelie - A New Musical, War Paint, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (OBCR), Anastasia, In Transit, Bandstand, and The Band's Visit (Original Broadway Cast Recording).

Nominated for Best Revival Cast Recording are Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording), Holiday Inn, and Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast.

Check out the nominees and current standings below, then vote for your favorites! Voting is open through February 28th.

Here are the current standings for:

Best Design of a Broadway Cast Recording

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC) 34%

Dear Evan Hansen 17%

Come From Away 14%

Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC) 29%

Dear Evan Hansen 26%

Come From Away 17%

Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album

Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording) 57%

Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast 34%

Holiday Inn 9%

Best New Compilation Album

2017 Tony Awards Season Album 32%

Leading Ladies: Songs From the Stage 23%

Carols For A Cure 18%

Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording

The Greatest Showman 42%

The SpongeBob Musical 19%

Beauty And The Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12%

Best New Live Album

Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway 58%

Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound Live at Feinstein's/54 Below 42%

Best New off-Broadway Album

Lightning Thief - Percy Jackson Musical 45%

Spamilton: An American Parody 26%

Hadestown: The Myth. The Musical. 21%

Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording

Lea Michele: Places 47%

Mandy Gonzalez - Fearless 46%

Melissa Errico - "Hurry Home" (Single) 7%

Best New Solo Recording

Lea Michele: Places 30%

Mandy Gonzalez - Fearless 27%

Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway 19%

Best New UK Musical Cast Album

Dreamgirls (Original London Cast Recording) 63%

42nd Street: 2017 London Cast 20%

Bat Out of Hell the Musical 11%

Favorite All Time Cast Recording

Hamilton OBCR 31%

Wicked OBCR 16%

Les Miserables OLCR 15%

Favorite All Time Live Album

Les Miserables 25th Anniversary 40%

The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary 27%

Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal 54 Below 12%

Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP

Idina - Idina Menzel 26%

The Broadway Album - Barbra Streisand 20%

Sondheim, Etc... - Bernadette Peters 14%

