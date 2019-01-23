La Jolla Playhouse Rounds Out Season with Rajiv Joseph's New Musical FLY and Premiere of THE COAST STARLIGHT

La Jolla Playhouse announces the final two productions for its 2019/2020 season, including the world premiere of the Playhouse-commissioned The Coast Starlight, by Keith Bunin (Playhouse's Without Walls production of Sam Bendrix at the Bon Soir), directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Off-Broadway's Usual Girls). Developed during the Playhouse's 2018 DNA New Work Series, The Coast Starlight will run August 20 - September 15 in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.

The Playhouse will also mount the new musical Fly, based on the novel Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie, with book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Playhouse's Guards at the Taj, Broadway's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), music by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Bill Sherman (orchestrations for In the Heights); lyrics by Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin) and Rajiv Joseph, directed by multiple Tony Award-winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent,Avenue Q, In the Heights). Fly will run February 18 - March 29, 2020 in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.

"It is a pleasure to welcome back Keith Bunin with his rich and rewarding piece - commissioned by the Playhouse - that follows a desperate young man who encounters a group of equally lost travelers aboard the iconic Coast Starlight train," said Artistic Director Christopher Ashley. "And rounding out the season, a truly dynamo creative team will imbue fresh life into the beloved Peter Pan tale, with a new twist on what it means to leave your childhood behind."

Fly and The Coast Starlight join the previously-announced 2019/2020 season productions of Put Your House in Order, running June 2 - 30; The Luckiest, running June 30 - July 28; Kiss My Aztec!, running September 3 - October 13; and Cambodian Rock Band, running November 12 - December 15. Tickets to the new season are currently available through a subscription purchase at LaJollaPlayhouse.org or by calling (858) 550-1010.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Currently led by 2017 Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Debby Buchholz, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer. Internationally-renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, the Playhouse has mounted 95 world premieres, commissioned 50 new works, and sent 32 productions to Broadway - including the currently-running hit musical Come From Away - garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

