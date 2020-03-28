La Jolla Playhouse Launches Online Content Programs, Including Virtual Choreography Session With Kelly Devine

La Jolla Playhouse has announced new online content offerings to connect and engage with patrons while its theatres are dark. The content will be available on the website at LaJollaPlayhouse.org, as well as on the Playhouse's social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The Playhouse has created a series entitled LJP Vault, where each week, an artist, staff member or volunteer will share a favorite La Jolla Playhouse photo, video or memory. The first LJP Vault installment was launched with a post by Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, on March 27.

Watch below:

On Monday, March 30 at 2:00pm PT the Playhouse will host a Facebook Live event featuring a Broadway choreography session and Q&A with Tony Award-nominated Come From Away choreographer Kelly Devine and Associate Choreographer Ricky Hinds. Kelly and Ricky will talk about the inspiration for the "Screech-In" dance sequence from the celebrated Playhouse-born musical, followed by a virtual Broadway choreography session on how to do the steps at home. Tune in to the Playhouse's Facebook and Instagram pages to view and participate.

The Playhouse is also in the process of developing new online artistic and education programming, to be announced in the coming weeks.

"During this unprecedented moment, as all of us are dealing with major changes in our daily lives, we wanted to take this opportunity to say how moved we are by the continued support of our patrons, board, staff, volunteers, as well as the larger San Diego community. We couldn't be more thankful, and together we will weather this storm. While we are temporarily unable to share art on our stages, our dedicated staff has been avidly collaborating to develop exciting and engaging content for online delivery, and we look forward to sharing this content over the next several weeks," said Ashley and La Jolla Playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and La Jolla Playhouse Managing Director, Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 105 world premieres, commissioning 52 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway - including the hit musical Come From Away - garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You