LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI's Amara La Negra to Make First NYC Appearance at The Sueños

Amara La Negra, Actress & Singer from Love & Hip-Hop Miami, is headlining and presenting at the 10th Annual Benefit, DREAM's 2022: Transformations in New York City. The annual event celebrates the global Dominican community and raises awareness and funding for quality education for children in the Dominican Republic. As a proud Dominican herself, Amara will be flying to the city to give her support. After having her twin girls, Sumajestad Royalty De Los Santos and Sualteza Empress De Los Santos on the 23rd of March, this is the first appearance that Amara will make.

Other confirmed celebrity guests are Mateo Gomez, Actor from In The Heights; Harry Geithner, Actor from Maldita; Angie Cruz, Author of Dominicana; Scarlin Hernandez, NASA Engineer, Actor Taye Diggs from All American and Rent; Actor Jaime Hector from We Own This City & The Wire. Also, Actress Katherine Castro, Carolina Contreras founder of Miss Rizos, and Adriano Espaillat, US Senator.

The event is set for Thursday, May 5th, at Lavan 541, in Chelsea NYC from 6:30PM-9:30PM.

Website: www.dominicandream.org