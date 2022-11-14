Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOTUS, AND THE UNLIKELY CREW To Be Presented At NYTF WINTERFEST for Three Performances

It is a play that combines heightened 18th century language with Blackness.

Nov. 14, 2022  

LOTUS, AND THE UNLIKELY CREW To Be Presented At NYTF WINTERFEST for Three Performances

Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew is a full length epic-tragedy about a group of captured Africans, who hijack a ship and become pirates, who instead of hunting for gold, are out to intercept slave ships and free the people in the middle of the transatlantic slave trade. It is a play that combines heightened 18th century language with Blackness. Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew is performing at the NY Winterfest on the following days.

MONDAY
Nov. 28, 2022 @ 6:15 PM

FRIDAY
Dec, 2, 2022 @ 9:00 PM

SUNDAY
Dec. 4, 2022 @ 3:30 PM

Ticket Link! https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209320®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Finnovationtickets.com%2Fproduct%2Flotus-and-the-unlikely-crew%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew is written by Charles II and is being produced by Butler Production and Charles II




