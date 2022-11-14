LOTUS, AND THE UNLIKELY CREW To Be Presented At NYTF WINTERFEST for Three Performances

Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew is a full length epic-tragedy about a group of captured Africans, who hijack a ship and become pirates, who instead of hunting for gold, are out to intercept slave ships and free the people in the middle of the transatlantic slave trade. It is a play that combines heightened 18th century language with Blackness. Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew is performing at the NY Winterfest on the following days.

MONDAY

Nov. 28, 2022 @ 6:15 PM

FRIDAY

Dec, 2, 2022 @ 9:00 PM

SUNDAY

Dec. 4, 2022 @ 3:30 PM

Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew is written by Charles II and is being produced by Butler Production and Charles II