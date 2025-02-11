LIZA: A TRULY TERRIFIC ABSOLUTELY TRUE STORY to Air on PBS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 1, PBS viewers will get a chance to watch Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, the new documentary about Broadway icon Liza Minnelli. The film, which is currently playing in select theaters, will air on PBS at 9 PM ET on April 1 as part of the American Masters series, per an official listing.

On the same day, Kino Lorber will also release DVD and Blu-ray editions of the film, featuring special features including an audio commentary, outtakes from various interviews, and a Q&A with director Bruce David Klein. Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with Klein here.

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story centers around the dazzling and complex period of Liza Minnelli's life in the 1970s. Following the tragic death of her mother, the movie also shines a light on her extraordinary mentors which include Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse, and features participation from many friends who know her well – Michael Feinstein, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Joel Grey, and the late Chita Rivera, along with the star herself.

The film, a production of Atlas Media Corp, makes its way onto the silver screen via Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber. The movie opened Jan. 24, 2025 at IFC Center in New York, Jan. 31 at Laemmle’s Royal in Los Angeles and Town Center in Encino, and is also screening regionally. The theatrical release comes after the film’s world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and sold-out screenings at Hamptons Film Festival, Provincetown Film Festival and as a Centerpiece at the NewFest LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Take a look at the full screening schedule here.

Photo Courtesy of Atlas Media Corp, A Zeitgeist Films Release in Association with Kino Lorber