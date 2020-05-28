LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL to Present Michael Feinstein With Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O'Hara and More

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series-Live with Carnegie Hall-with an episode on Tuesday, June 2 at 2PM EDT curated by singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash, focusing on American protest music, past and present, and its ability to bring people together in times of crisis. Cash will be joined by special musical guests including Brandi Carlile, Ry Cooder, Elvis Costello, and Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones with discussion moderated by John Schaefer.



Learn with Carnegie Hall-a new spin-off series highlighting programs spearheaded by the Hall's Weill Music Institute and Ensemble Connect-returns on Wednesday, June 3 at 2PM EDT with an episode featuring Beethoven Master Classes as part of the Hall's year-long celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. Horn player Sarah Willis of the Berliner Philharmoniker hosts an afternoon of master classes, led by members of the orchestra and pianist Jonathan Biss. Upcoming Learn with Carnegie Hall episodes this summer will include engaging programs for families and educators to share with children of all ages, aspiring artists, and music lovers everywhere, exploring the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection.



Leading interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein returns as host to Live with Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 4 at 2PM EDT, with a program dedicated to the music of Irving Berlin and featuring special guest Broadway stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O'Hara, and Tony Yazbeck. With a catalog of more than 1,000 songs-including such classics as "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)" and "Alexander's Ragtime Band"-Berlin is one of the most prolific contributors to the Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein leads this lively episode of music and conversation.



Pianist Emanuel Ax returns as host of Live with Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, June 9 at 2PM EDT with a program exploring the history of piano at Carnegie Hall. Guests for this episode with include pianists Paul Lewis and Garrick Ohlsson.

Live with Carnegie Hall features new original online programs designed to connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere. The series features musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Alisa Weilerstein, and more. The series is streamed on Carnegie Hall's social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.



"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."



In addition to live conversation and/performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.



In addition to the Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall series, webcasts of past performances from Carnegie Hall are being made available for free to audiences worldwide on a weekly basis through Carnegie Hall Fridays in partnership with medici.tv



Through July 11, concerts from Carnegie Hall and medici.tv's archive of past live broadcasts will be put back online on both the medici.tv platform and carnegiehall.org beginning each Friday and made available throughout the weekend. Each program will remain available to watch on-demand, free of charge, for 72 hours, from Friday, 9 am CET (Paris time) to Monday, 9 am CET.



Upcoming webcasts include performances by pianist Daniil Trifonov in recital (May 29); conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela (June 5); conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony, joined by pianist Yuja Wang (June 12); conductor Valery Gergiev and the Munich Philharmonic joined by violinist Leonidas Kavakos (June 19); Philip Glass and the Philip Glass Ensemble (June 26); conductor Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic joined by pianist Evgeny Kissin (July 3); and selections from concerts around the world by Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles (July 10).

