LIVE: Tune In Now For Our Chat With Michael Urie & Drew Droege!

Do you have a burning question for Michael Urie and Drew Droege?

Today at 5:30pm EST BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is coming to you live from Kava (470 West 42nd Street) to get up close and personal with the duo, whose new play, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, is currently playing a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse. Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskMichaelandDrewBWW.

Bright Colors And Bold Patterns - the hit play hailed as "devastatingly funny" by The New York Times - will return Off Broadway in 2017 for an exclusive eight week limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan) running through Sunday, January 8. Tickets start at $59. The performance schedule and further information are available at www.BrightColorsandBoldPatterns.com.

Urie is currently starring in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, now through Saturday, December 9 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). It's 1979 in New York City and Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He's fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won't stop until he achieves the life he desires. Now, Arnold is back...and he's here to sing you a Torch Song. The Tony Award-winning play that forever changed the trajectory of Broadway returns for a new generation.

Drew in Bright Colors And Bold Patterns. Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Drew Droege is best known for his online parody videos of downtown indie "it girl" darling Chloë Sevigny, featured in Entertainment Weekly, The Advocate, Huffington Post, Time Out New York, and M.R. Jacobs' 2016 Spring campaign. He can be seen on Paramount Network's TV reboot of "Heathers" in early 2018. Other TV credits include Logo's "Cocktails & Classics," "Transparent," "Big Mouth," "Life In Pieces," "Nobodies," "IdiotSitter," "Bajillion Dollar Properties," "Bob's Burgers," "Drunk History," "2 Broke Girls," "Comedy Bang! Bang!," "House Of Lies," "Kroll Show," "Key & Peele," "New Girl," "Happy Endings," and "How I Met Your Mother." He's appeared in the films Ideal Home, The 4th, The Circle, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, You're Killing Me, and Eating Out: Drama Camp. He is an alum of The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade theaters in Los Angeles, where he performs regularly. Earlier this year, he starred in Charles Busch's Ovation-recommended Die Mommie Die! at Celebration Theatre in LA, and recent stage credits include Julie Brown's The Homecoming Queen's Got A Musical, The Golden Girlz, and musical parodies of Troop Beverly Hills and The Devil Wears Prada. He's an Outfest Award winner, one of Out Magazine's "Out 100," and host of the podcast "Drew Droege's Minor Revelations" on Feral Audio. This year he won an Indie Series Award as Best Guest Actor for "#ADULTING."

Michael Urie has appeared as an actor on Broadway (How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying), Off Broadway (The Government Inspector, Buyer & Cellar, Shows For Days, Angels in America, The Temperamentals and The Cherry Orchard), on TV ("Ugly Betty," "Partners," "Modern Family," "Younger," "The Good Wife," "Hot In Cleveland," "Workaholics" and hosts "Cocktails & Classics") and in Film (Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, and Such Good People). Behind the camera, Michael executive produced the feature film Grantham & Rose, co-directed and executive produced the award-winning documentary Thank You For Judging, and directed He's Way More Famous Than You (feature film), The Hyperglot (short film), and "What's Your Emergency" (web series) - all titles available on VOD. He was trained at Juilliard. This season, he stars in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song opposite Mercedes Ruehl at Second Stage Theatre in New York and in Hamlet at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington DC.

