LISTEN: ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS Soundtrack Out Today

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is now streaming on The Roku Channel! Get a first listen at the film's new soundtrack below!

The cast of the beloved musical series has returned for a new Christmas feature, filled with classic holiday tunes like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "Mele Kalikimaka", "Underneath the Tree", and more.

On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. The film, created by Austin Winsberg, picks up where season two left off, continuing Zoey's journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between. On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.

Golden Globe® nominated Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters (nominated for an Emmy® for her performance in the series), will all reprise their roles, bringing the same love and passion to the full-length feature film that loyal fans have come to know from the television show.

Listen to the full playlist of songs here: