LISTEN: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Are Guests on ASK ME ANOTHER Podcast
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez were featured on this week's episode of the podcast, Ask Me Another!
The episode also features critic Emily Nussbaum, John Hodgman, and Jackie Kashian.
Anderson-Lopez tweeted about the appearance, calling Ask Me Another "one of our favorite podcasts."
We got to be on one of our favorite podcasts this week! https://t.co/hk9jLbO7Zy- Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) March 28, 2020
Check out the episode here.
Packed with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests, Ask Me Another is like an amusement park for your brain. Host Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton take brilliant contestants on a roller coaster that'll make you laugh and scream (out the answers)-and barely anyone throws up in a trash can.
