LISTEN: Pasek and Paul Discuss Bringing DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Toronto, and Why the Show is Always Relevant

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul recently sat down with CBC Radio to discuss bringing Dear Evan Hansen to Toronto.

The songwriting duo behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and the upcoming Aladdin talked with Tom Power about why the hit musical about bullying, suicide, and fitting in, is always relevant.

Listen to the full episode here!

Dear Evan Hansen opens in Toronto on March 5, 2019.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Robert Markus will play the title role in the Canadian premiere.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In addition to winning six 2017 Tony awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

