LISTEN: Jacob Hoffman Sings 'You Could Drive a Person Crazy' From SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

To kick off your week, we have an exclusive first listen to an all new track from Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Two, out tomorrow from Yellow Sound Label.

Listen to Jacob Hoffman's solo version of "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" exclusively on BroadwayWorld below!

Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Two, the next installment of the monumental three-volume set dedicated to the oeuvre of iconic musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim. The second edition is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 22 - which would have been Sondheim's 92nd birthday - in streaming and digital formats, in addition to a 2-disc CD. The album is produced by the series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond and features Music Director Joseph Goodrich on piano. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions, which will ultimately encompass 70 singers and 120 songs, is a landmark collection destined to be a major contribution to the canon of Sondheim recordings. The series will continue on June 1 with Volume Three.

Sondheim Unplugged is the smash New York revue captured here with electrifying performances from some of Broadway's most impressive vocalists, who collectively boast over 100 Broadway credits to their names. Several of this edition's key performers originated roles in Sondheim musicals, including George Lee Andrews (A Little Night Music), George Dvorsky (Passion), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), Teri Ralston (Company, A Little Night Music), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along).

The album also includes singers currently on Broadway in the new revival of Sondheim's Company (Jeff Kready, Manu Narayan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Tally Sessions), in addition to performers from recent Sondheim revivals of A Little Night Music (Hunter Ryan Herdlicka), Company (Leenya Rideout), The Frogs (Eric Michael Gillett), Pacific Overtures (Telly Leung), and Sunday in the Park with George (Melanie Vaughan). The illustrious list continues with Tony Award nominees Dee Hoty, Sally Mayes, and Emily Skinner, in addition to the return of the acclaimed vocal quintet Marquee Five.

Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Two is now available for pre-order at YellowSoundLabel.com and SondheimUnplugged.com.