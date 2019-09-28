LISTEN: Hear the Full Soundtrack to TRANSPARENT's 'Musicale Finale'

Amazon Prime recently released the 'musicale finale' of Transparent. Listen to the full soundtrack for the show's musical episode below!

It was previously announced that Jeffrey Tambor would not return for the finale. The musical episode dealt with the loss of Tambor's character Maura.

The Transparent musical finale takes the beloved Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series Transparent to new heights as a dazzling two-hour movie musical fantasia. When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.

Since 2014, Transparent has shared the lives of the Pfeffermans after their parent comes out as a transgender woman named Maura. Ex-wife Shelly and their three kids grapple with their own secrets, relationships, and identities. This groundbreaking, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning comedy has heart and humor while championing themes of love and acceptance.

Written by Jill Soloway, the show stars Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, and Trace Lysette.





