LISTEN: Cynthia Erivo Sings Original Song 'Stand Up' from HARRIET

Stand Up, the original song written by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, is now available with the full soundtrack releasing on November 1st.

Listen to Stand Up below!

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Harriet stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters.

Focus Features will release Harriet in theaters November 1, 2019.





Related Articles