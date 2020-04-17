LISTEN: Bob Dylan Drops New Track, 'I Contain Multitudes'

Bob Dylan has dropped another surprise track, I Contain Multitudes!

This comes as a follow-up to his last song, a 17-minute song about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, called Murder Most Fowl, which Dylan released back in March.

Listen to the new song below!

The music of Bob Dylan is being featured in the new Broadway musical, Girl from the North Country. The show is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

The cast includes Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.





