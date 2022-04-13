LISTEN: Antonio Cipriano Sings 'Be More' From YOUNG DR. JEKYLL Concept Musical

Composer Philip David Stern and NYSO records have released the first single from his original five person concept musical, Young Dr. Jekyll, the story of the young Jekyll brothers ironic quest for an intelligence elixir. Entitled "Be More", the ballad features the vocals of Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) as Arthur Jekyll, the brother of protagonist Harry Jekyll, and son of the infamous Jekyll.

Listen below!

In "Be More," Arthur sings about his secret love for Charlie, the brothers' roommate, who is disguised as a man in her quest to attend medical school.

For more information, visit nysorecords.com or pdstern.com.