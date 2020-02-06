LIPSYNCED: Girls Groups Returns in March

After last month SOLD OUT show LIPSYNCED: Girl Groups with the drag super troupe SPICE QUEENS returns, March 6th 10PM at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre!

LIPSYNCED is a thematic improv show that features drag in a game show format. I've attached a press release and more info!

Some of Toronto's sassiest Improvisors do scenes based songs by the from the BIGGEST GIRL GROUPS EVEEEEER, with every scene ending in them lip syncing the HAUS down... but don't worry, they have the help of some fiercest DRAG ASSASSINS!

For tickets and more information visit https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/lipsynced-girl-groups/





