LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA: THE EDUCATION OF AN ARTIST Biography To Be Released This Fall

Simon & Schuster will publish a major new biography this fall spotlighting the life and work of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer Prize–winning creator of Hamilton and In the Heights. Titled Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Education of an Artist, the book is written by acclaimed theater critic and historian Daniel Pollack-Pelzner and is set for release on September 9, 2025.

With unprecedented access to Miranda’s inner circle and more than 150 original interviews—including conversations with family, collaborators, and Miranda himself—Pollack-Pelzner’s book offers a deeply researched, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most influential creative voices of our time.

Far from a conventional celebrity biography, The Education of an Artist traces Miranda’s journey from a passionate, often isolated child in a Puerto Rican neighborhood in Manhattan to the global stage. It examines how his unique fusion of cultures, musical styles, and collaborative spirit allowed him to rewrite the rules of musical theater—and become a defining artistic voice of a generation.

The book has already drawn raves from some of the most iconic figures in musical theater.

“This insightful biography of the most life enhancing musical theatre figure of his generation is essential reading, and not just for theatre nuts. I couldn't put it down.”

—Andrew Lloyd Webber “I would hear about this little boy who displayed immense passion and curiosity about our animated musicals, along with every other interesting and creative thing that crossed his path. And decades later, I watched him become the unstoppable force behind a new generation of classics as a composer, lyricist, actor, director and producer; and as one of our most brilliant and important artistic voices. It's a pleasure to see Lin's journey reflected in this deeply researched book.”

—Alan Menken



“A valuable, comprehensive look at an artist who keeps coming of age, growing with every project. Pollack-Pelzner pulls back the curtain on one of the great, exuberant creative minds of our time. Lin-Manuel’s work has expanded our national spirit; his collaborative and creative processes—revealed in captivating close-up here—will blow you away.”

—Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama



“‘Genius’ is not a word I use lightly or frequently, but it is the only way I can describe Lin-Manuel Miranda. His combination of creativity and craft is astonishing, and this book, which gives fascinating insights into how he got there, is invaluable to anyone who cares about the art of musical theatre.”

—Stephen Schwartz, Grammy and Oscar Award-winning lyricist and composer of "Wicked"

Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Education of an Artist will be available in hardcover and e-book formats on September 9, 2025. Pre-orders are now available wherever books are sold. Learn more here.