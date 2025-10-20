LE VENT DU NORD to Perform at Roulette in First New York Appearance Since 2020

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette will present the celebrated Québécois ensemble LE VENT DU NORD in concert on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Roulette (509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn).

The performance marks the group’s first New York City appearance since their sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall in 2020 and launches their U.S. tour celebrating the release of their new album, Voisinages.

About Le Vent du Nord

Known for their joyful, high-energy performances, Le Vent du Nord stands at the forefront of the Quebec progressive folk movement and is one of the world’s leading groups in the revival of traditional French-Canadian music. Since forming in 2002, the band has performed more than 2,200 concerts across four continents, released 13 albums, and earned numerous awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros (France) and two Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammy equivalent).

The group—Nicolas Boulerice, André Brunet, Réjean Brunet, Olivier Demers, and André Gagné—performs both traditional and original works on vocals, fiddle, accordion, hurdy-gurdy, bouzouki, guitar, and keyboards. Under the artistic direction of master storyteller Michel Faubert, the concert will feature selections from Voisinages, an album that reflects on the concept of neighborhood and connection through music.

About the Album

Voisinages explores the many meanings of “neighborhood,” drawing inspiration from musical kinships among the Irish, Scots, Acadians, and Americans who have enriched Québec’s soundscape. The songs celebrate shared histories—battles, friendships, love stories, and rivers that connect communities—through melodies that weave together the Celtic diaspora with global influences.

Le Vent du Nord’s vast repertoire, rooted in traditional Quebecois music, has led to collaborations with artists including Harry Manx, Väsen, Dervish, The Chieftains, Yann-Fañch Kemener, Michel Faubert, Breabach, Julie Fowlis, and Constantinople.