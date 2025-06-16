LARGER THAN LIFE: THE ULTIMATE BOY BAND TRIBUTE SHOW Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Table + Stage will present Larger Than Life: The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute Show for a special one-day-only Boy Band Brunch on Sunday, June 22 at 1:00 PM. This high-energy tribute concert blends the best of the ’90s and 2000s pop era with a full brunch menu and mimosas—bringing a brand-new spin to the weekend concert experience.

Known as the #1 Boy Band Experience in the country, Larger Than Life has toured with NSYNC, O-Town, 98 Degrees, and LFO, and now brings its signature throwback style to Chelsea Table + Stage. The group—featuring Edvin Ortega, Chris Jehnert, Price Adam Troche Jr., and Troy Hussman—delivers a full-scale performance packed with live vocals, choreographed dance moves, and all the hits fans know and love.

Audiences can expect to sing along to iconic songs from the *Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, 98 Degrees, O-Town, and many more—including surprise throwbacks from Boyz II Men, Jackson 5, Temptations, and One Direction. It’s a nostalgic celebration of boy band history that’s equal parts concert and party.

Brunch service begins prior to showtime, with a menu of food and drink options available for purchase. For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be available via livestream.

Tickets are on sale now at www.chelseatableandstage.com. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel (152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001).