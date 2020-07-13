Kyle Taylor Parker to Release New Album BROADWAY SOUL, VOL. 2 Featuring Shoshana Bean and More
Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Songs for a New World, Wicked, Hairspray) will join Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe) on his upcoming album, "Broadway Soul Vol. 2." The concept album arranged and produced remotely, will also feature Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton, The Cher Show) and Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).
Of the collaboration Parker says "I'm thrilled and honored to be joined by these three undeniable forces of nature. In these challenging times "Broadway Soul, Vol.2" is a project that celebrates collaboration, art, and connection against all odds; while reimagining the look and sound of the American musical."
A Kickstarter campaign has been launched offering a variety of rewards to fans and supporters who contribute to the production of the album. Benefits to pre ordering the album via Kickstarter include: an advanced download of the album, signed vinyl, merchandise, bonus tracks, exclusive updates, and behind the scenes content.
Visit Kickstarter and pre order your copy of Broadway Soul, Vol. 2:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ktp/broadway-soul-vol-2
