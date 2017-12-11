Kyle Dean Massey and More Join Christopher Rice for TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Christopher Rice (Broadway's The Book of Mormon) continues his viral #Tappy video series online with the 2017 Tappy Christmas Special. This production, inspired by the televised holiday specials of the 1960s, features Broadway stars Kyle Dean Massey (TV's "Nashville", Pippin, Next to Normal, Wicked), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway, Porgy and Bess, After Midnight), Dorcas Leung (current Gigi in Miss Saigon), and dancers from many other Broadway shows.

Watch it here!

The project was conceived, written, directed, and choreographed by Christopher Rice. "We start with the song 'We Need A Little Christmas', which is originally from the musical Mame, because when you look around at the world today, it is a hard one to live in." Rice continues, "The holidays can be such a wonderful escape from all that's going on in the world. We really do need a little Christmas now so that song felt like the perfect way to dive into some holiday cheer!"

Your toes will tap along to other holiday favorites included in this year's Special: Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Man with the Bag, and Kay Thompson's Jingle Bells.

In addition to the great music, you'll see wonderful tap dance numbers come to life before your eyes. "I am excited for people to see Kyle Dean (Massey) tap. I saw him on the national tour of 42nd Street, which was the performance that inspired me to first put on tap shoes. Tapping along side him in this was a blast and also pretty 'full circle' for me", Rice commented. "Clearly, he can sing anything and is an incredible actor, but you might be surprised that he is a wonderful tapper as well!"

This video is a follow up to last year's Tappy Christmas Special, which featured Rice alongside Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Mara Davi, and Eloise Kropp. Last year's Special can be viewed here.

The 2017 Tappy Christmas Special cast also includes:

Claire Avakian, Matthew Borchers (Dirty Dancing tour), Audra Bryant, Caroline Chisholm, Emily Croft, Brooke Lacy, Hannah Fernandes, Mattie Joyner, Tiffany Laterza, Lindsey Mader, Daniel Joseph Maldonado, Travis Ward-Osborne (Miss Saigon, Holiday Inn, Aladdin), Brandi Porter (A Bronx Tale), Jack Sippel (Newsies tour), Sam Tanabe (Allegiance), Clay Thomson (Newsies, Matilda, Wicked tour), Paige Williams (Aladdin), Darius Wright (A Bronx Tale), Elizabeth Yanick, and Borris York (Holiday Inn).

For more on Christopher and his viral videos, visit his website, subscribe to his youtube channel, and follow him on social media at ChristopherRiceOnline.com, Youtube.com/ChrisRiceNY and @ChrisRiceNY (Instagram and Twitter) | #TappyXmasSpecial.

Related Articles