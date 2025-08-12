Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat to Star in Site-Specific Play for Audience of Five

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominee Kyle Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God, Gloria) and Lortel nominee Adam Chanler-Berat (“Gossip Girl,” Next to Normal) will star in a site-specific play, Slanted Floors, created by Billy McEntee (The Voices in Your Head) and directed by Ryan Dobrin (Associate Director: Merrily We Roll Along, The Last Five Years). The play, staged for an audience of five in a Greenpoint, Brooklyn apartment and set around a dinner, will run September 9–October 10, 2025. No-fee tickets cost $55, include a meal, and can now be reserved here.

In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) has a hard time separating the media he consumes from the gigs he works and the ideas he tries to execute. It’s all a stressful, funny dance, but his partner Teddy (Beltran) is coming home soon to serve a special dinner. You are invited to witness the surreal in one freelancer’s day, share in the meal of two partners dining, dishing, and dreaming, and behold the un-remarkability of queer domesticity.

The production team includes Jess Tsang (Chef), Nick Auer (Lighting and Sound Designer), Dan Kuan Peeples (Video Designer), Isabelle Chirls (Associate Director), and Damayanti Wallace (Stage Manager). Caitlin Bebb is the Artwork Designer and McEntee is Producer.

Chanler-Berat and Beltran share a long commitment of bringing singular new works to life, and McEntee and Dobrin previously collaborated on The Voices in Your Head, nominated for a 2025 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. They reunite for this premiere.

Tickets can now be reserved online; after reserving a seat, audiences can expect a follow-up from SlantedFloorsPlay@gmail.com to confirm payment, acquire the exact event address, and detail their dietary restrictions. Meals are prepared for each audience, and the $55 ticket price includes dinner with no added fees. Audiences should note that they will have to climb two sets of stairs in a walk-up building to access the performance.