Kupferberg Center for the Arts to Present SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR at Colden Auditorium

The multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir returns to North America with its concert PEACE, a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals, and classics including “Man in the Mirror” and “You'll Never Walk Alone.” The inspirational concert also features spirited music by Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen, and more.

Formed in 2002, Soweto Gospel Choir was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music and quickly established itself as a group that is “undeniably synchronized, appears unshakable, and simultaneously expresses universality and individuality” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Heralded by Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey, the choir excites audiences worldwide with its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes, and infectious spirit. It's an experience for the entire family.

The Soweto Gospel Choir has collaborated and performed with artists including Peter Gabriel, U2, John Legend, Robert Plant, Chance the Rapper, Celine Dion, Diana Ross, and Pharrell Williams. They have performed in prestigious venues across the globe including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall London, and Nelson Mandela Theatre. Their notable appearances include the 2009 Academy Awards, Nelson Mandela's memorial service at Westminster Abbey, FIFA World Cup events, and services honoring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

They have performed before Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and numerous global dignitaries and celebrities. The choir has also made appearances on NBC's Today Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Soweto Gospel Choir has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and an Oscar (with Peter Gabriel), among other honors. Their accolades include three Grammy Awards of their own, three additional associated Grammys, an Emmy Award, three South African Music Awards (SAMAs), two American Gospel Awards, the Tower Music African Gospel Award for Best Gospel Group, and a Helpmann Award.

Kupferberg Center for the Arts will welcome the choir on Saturday, December 6 at 8 PM at Colden Auditorium, located on the Queens College campus. Tickets range from $47–$67 and are on sale now or by calling the box office at (718)793-8080.Visit kupferbergcenter.org/soweto or call (718) 793-8080.