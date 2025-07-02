Kupferberg Center for the Arts to Present 17th Annual Live at the Gantries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queens’ favorite free outdoor summer concert series, Live at the Gantries, will return for its 17th season this July at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. Presented by the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College, in collaboration with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and with generous support from the Mathis-Pfohl Foundation, this annual series celebrates the borough’s diverse cultural landscape with an exciting lineup of live music—set against the iconic backdrop of the Manhattan skyline and East River sunsets.



Starting Tuesday, July 8 at 7 PM, and running every Tuesday evening through August 12, audiences are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, friends, and family for six weeks of unforgettable performances at one of NYC’s most scenic waterfront parks.

This year’s lineup highlights a wide range of musical styles—from salsa, country, and jazz to Afro-Caribbean rhythms and global sounds:



2025 Live at the Gantries Lineup

Tuesdays at 7 PM | Gantry Plaza State Park | Free Admission



July 8 (7 PM) – Migguel Anggelo’s ICONS: Celia Cruz

Migguel Anggelo’s second episode of ICONS celebrates the legendary Cuban singer Celia Cruz in honor of her 100th birthday year. Directed and developed by Adrian Alea, with Musical Direction by Jaime Lozano and backed by an all-star lineup of live musicians and dancers, this high-energy concert pays tribute to the Queen of Salsa while exploring themes of Latine cultural identity, resilience, and the transformative power of music.



July 15 (7 PM) – The Slide Stops

The Slide Stops is a Brooklyn-based honky-tonk band inspired by classic American country artists like Hank Williams, Bob Wills, and the Carter Family. Their set features country standards alongside original songs—all delivered with a heartfelt style that’s sure to make you dance and cry.



July 22 (7 PM) – Alphonso Horne & The Gotham Kings

Led by two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne, Gotham Kings is a high-energy, immersive jazz experience. Blending the sounds of New Orleans with funk, jazz, and hip hop, this all-star band channels the youthful virtuosity of Louis Armstrong and the innovation of King Oliver. Their performances take audiences on a musical journey through rags, stomps, shouts, and funk—a joyful celebration that lifts the spirit and moves the soul.



July 29 (7 PM) – Rebolu

With some of the finest Colombian musicians in the United States, Rebolu—founded by Ronald Polo, Morris Cañate, Johanna Castañeda, and Erica Parra—brings together a powerful ensemble rooted in the rich musical traditions of their Afro-Colombian ancestors from the Caribbean coast. Driven by strong, mesmerizing rhythms and infused with modern urban Caribbean sounds, their music pulses with contagious energy that goes straight to the soul.



August 5 (7 PM) – Malika Zarra

Jazz, rooted in African and diasporic traditions, is defined by its spirit of improvisation—and few embody this more than Malika Zarra. A Moroccan-born, French-raised, and globally celebrated singer, composer, and producer, Zarra fuses North African chaâbi, Amazigh (Berber), and Gnawa rhythms with contemporary urban jazz. Singing in Amazigh, Arabic, French, and English, her velvety mezzo-soprano and multicultural sound have captivated audiences worldwide, making her a powerful voice in the global jazz scene.



August 12 (7 PM) – Mireya Ramos

Latin Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artist Mireya Ramos is a powerhouse vocalist, violinist, and founder of NYC’s all-women mariachi group Flor de Toloache. A proud Afro-Latina of Dominican and Mexican roots, raised in Puerto Rico, she blends mariachi, salsa, merengue, hip-hop, and classical music into a bold, Signature Sound. Her versatility and rich tone have made her a standout in New York’s Latin music scene, with features on albums by Luisito Quintero, Chicano Batman, Adrian Quesada, and more.





“Live at the Gantries is a celebration of Queens—the people, the cultures, and the incredible talent that thrives here,” said Jon Yanofsky, Director at Kupferberg Center for the Arts. “We’re proud to mark our 17th season of this free series and invite the community to enjoy live music in such a beautiful public space.”

