Kupferberg Center for the Arts presents the World Premiere of Action Songs/Protest Dances, a live music and dance performance conceived, directed, and choreographed by Edisa Weeks. The work features five original songs commissioned by composers/musicians Taina Asili, Spirit McIntyre, and Martha Redbone. Three of the songs are inspired by the life, speeches, and writings of civil rights activist James Forman (1928-2005), whose personal archives are housed at the Queens College Rosenthal Library; and two are about social justice issues in America today. Together, the songs and dances serve as a call to action, a protest against injustice, and a demand that America become a more just, equitable, inclusive and truly great nation. The piece is the first presented as a result of the innovative Kupferberg Arts Incubator. Kupferberg Center for the Arts is located 65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing, NY 11367. Performances: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8pm and Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://kupferbergcenter.org/event/action-songs-protest-dances/.

Launched in 2020, the Kupferberg Arts Incubator is an artist residency initiative that supports the work by artists of color who are active contributors to the cultural landscape of New York City and the nation. The Kupferberg Arts Incubator consists of two-year collaborative residencies by two artists-one from the Queens College community and one external-which result in the creation of new original works that will involve Queens College students and faculty. Queens College professor and choreographer Edisa Weeks has led the inaugural project (culminating in these performances), and Queens College professor and multiform conceptual artist, Chloë Bass is developing the Kupferberg Arts Incubator's second project, scheduled for completion in 2024.

"KCA is thrilled to bring the inaugural Kupferberg Arts Incubator project to fruition with Action Songs/Protest Dances, a new music and dance work by the brilliant choreographer and Professor Edisa Weeks, whose vision for this piece was a masterclass in collaboration and creative exploration. Edisa's depth of commitment and passion towards this project has been an inspiration for everyone involved," said Jon Yanofsky, Director, Kupferberg Center for the Arts.

"I started teaching at Queens College in 2010, which is also when the QC Rosenthal Library Civil Rights Archives acquired James Forman's personal papers. I was incredibly excited as Forman was the first person I heard criticize capitalism as an exploitive economic system. I was a kid at the time, and remember feeling shocked, as I grew up playing monopoly and believing that capitalism was good and the "American Way. " Since 2010 I've been wondering how I can lift up James Forman's voice, work, advocacy and sacrifices during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960's. Then in 2020 the pandemic happened, followed by the murder of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor. I began wondering how as a choreographer I can engage with the protests that were happening across the nation and help address injustices in America. The Kupferberg Center for the Arts Incubator Project provided the opportunity to create Action Songs/Protest Dances which celebrates the life and words of James Forman, and through music and dance advocates for America to be a truly great nation!" said Edisa Weeks, Choreographer, Educator, Founder, DELIRIOUS Dances