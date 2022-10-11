Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kupferberg Center For The Arts Presents The World Premiere Of Action Songs/Protest Dances

Performances are Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8pm and Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3pm.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Kupferberg Center For The Arts Presents The World Premiere Of Action Songs/Protest Dances

Kupferberg Center for the Arts presents the World Premiere of Action Songs/Protest Dances, a live music and dance performance conceived, directed, and choreographed by Edisa Weeks. The work features five original songs commissioned by composers/musicians Taina Asili, Spirit McIntyre, and Martha Redbone. Three of the songs are inspired by the life, speeches, and writings of civil rights activist James Forman (1928-2005), whose personal archives are housed at the Queens College Rosenthal Library; and two are about social justice issues in America today. Together, the songs and dances serve as a call to action, a protest against injustice, and a demand that America become a more just, equitable, inclusive and truly great nation. The piece is the first presented as a result of the innovative Kupferberg Arts Incubator. Kupferberg Center for the Arts is located 65-30 Kissena Blvd, Flushing, NY 11367. Performances: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8pm and Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://kupferbergcenter.org/event/action-songs-protest-dances/.

Launched in 2020, the Kupferberg Arts Incubator is an artist residency initiative that supports the work by artists of color who are active contributors to the cultural landscape of New York City and the nation. The Kupferberg Arts Incubator consists of two-year collaborative residencies by two artists-one from the Queens College community and one external-which result in the creation of new original works that will involve Queens College students and faculty. Queens College professor and choreographer Edisa Weeks has led the inaugural project (culminating in these performances), and Queens College professor and multiform conceptual artist, Chloë Bass is developing the Kupferberg Arts Incubator's second project, scheduled for completion in 2024.

"KCA is thrilled to bring the inaugural Kupferberg Arts Incubator project to fruition with Action Songs/Protest Dances, a new music and dance work by the brilliant choreographer and Professor Edisa Weeks, whose vision for this piece was a masterclass in collaboration and creative exploration. Edisa's depth of commitment and passion towards this project has been an inspiration for everyone involved," said Jon Yanofsky, Director, Kupferberg Center for the Arts.

"I started teaching at Queens College in 2010, which is also when the QC Rosenthal Library Civil Rights Archives acquired James Forman's personal papers. I was incredibly excited as Forman was the first person I heard criticize capitalism as an exploitive economic system. I was a kid at the time, and remember feeling shocked, as I grew up playing monopoly and believing that capitalism was good and the "American Way. " Since 2010 I've been wondering how I can lift up James Forman's voice, work, advocacy and sacrifices during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960's. Then in 2020 the pandemic happened, followed by the murder of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor. I began wondering how as a choreographer I can engage with the protests that were happening across the nation and help address injustices in America. The Kupferberg Center for the Arts Incubator Project provided the opportunity to create Action Songs/Protest Dances which celebrates the life and words of James Forman, and through music and dance advocates for America to be a truly great nation!" said Edisa Weeks, Choreographer, Educator, Founder, DELIRIOUS Dances


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer, and More in CABARET; New Cast AnnouncedPhotos: First Look at Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer, and More in CABARET; New Cast Announced
October 11, 2022

Check out all new photos of the new cast of Cabaret, including Callum Scott Howells as Emcee, Madeline Brewer as Sally Bowles, and more!
The Philharmonia Orchestra Announces February - June Concerts of the 2022/23 London SeasonThe Philharmonia Orchestra Announces February - June Concerts of the 2022/23 London Season
October 11, 2022

Featured Artist Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Ernest Bloch's Schelomo  (26 Feb) under Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste in a programme that also includes excerpts from Berlioz Roméo et Juliette and Sibelius's First Symphony.
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces New TrusteesRegent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces New Trustees
October 11, 2022

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced five new Trustee appointments following an extensive open recruitment process throughout the summer.
Told By An Idiot's CHARLIE AND STAN Returns in 2023Told By An Idiot's CHARLIE AND STAN Returns in 2023
October 11, 2022

Inspired by real life events intertwined with a fantastical reimagining, Told by an Idiot's acclaimed production about comedy legends Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel is to return in 2023. Bringing to the stage the remarkable story of the greatest comedy double act that nearly was, Charlie and Stan is a homage to two comedy legends, looking at the two year period they spent touring together before either became famous.
Studio 180 Theatre Artistic Director Joel Greenberg To Retire At The End Of 20th Anniversary Season Studio 180 Theatre Artistic Director Joel Greenberg To Retire At The End Of 20th Anniversary Season 
October 11, 2022

Studio 180 Theatre's long-awaited Toronto premiere of Indecent, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, will be the final production to be directed by Joel Greenberg in his tenure as Artistic Director of the company he co-founded 20 years ago. Joel will continue to serve as Artistic Director through to the end of the 2022/23 season which will also feature productions of My Sister's Rage (directed by Yolanda Bonnell) and The Chinese Lady (directed by Marjorie Chan). 