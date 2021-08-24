Krystina Alabado, Kyra Kennedy, Gianna Yanelli and More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA World Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse

Trade one quaint New England seacoast village for another this fall with the world premiere of Mystic Pizza at Ogunquit Playhouse. From September 1 through October 2, 2021, Ogunquit Playhouse's 25,000-square-foot, open-air Leary Pavilion will showcase the new musical based on the beloved 1988 MGM romantic comedy with original story and characters by Amy Holden Jones. Mystic Pizza is produced in association with Lively McCabe Entertainment.



In Mystic Pizza, three working-class girls navigate the complex expectations of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from townies to the privileged country club set. And what's in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the '80s and '90s, from Cyndi Lauper to Robert Palmer! Tickets are on sale now at ogunquitplayhouse.org/mystic-pizza.



Mystic Pizza will feature Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Daisy, Kyra Kennedy (Waitress 1st National Tour) as Kat, Gianna Yanelli (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Jojo, Rayanne Gonzales as Leona, Joel Perez (Broadway's Fun Home) as Tim, Garrett Marshall as Bill, and Corey Mach (Broadway's Kinky Boots) as Charles. Becca Petersen, Isabella De Souza Moore, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Jesse Swimm, Jake Swain, Graham Stevens, and Forest VanDyke round out the Ensemble, alongside Swings Elaine Cotter and Joshua Bess.



The team behind Mystic Pizza boasts all women in the lead creative positions. Directed by Casey Hushion (Broadway's Mean Girls and The Prom), Mystic Pizza features a book by Sandy Rustin (the stage adaptation of Clue, The Cottage), choreography by Liz Ramos (Disney Channel's "Jessie," NBC's "Eve"), arrangements, orchestrations and music supervision by Carmel Dean (The Notebook musical, American Idiot), and music direction by Kristin Stowell (Songbird Off-Broadway).

Mystic Pizza features scenic design by Nate Bertone (Ogunquit Playhouse's Escape to Margaritaville), lighting design by Richard Latta (Ogunquit Playhouse's Murder on the Orient Express), sound design by Kevin Heard (Ogunquit Playhouse's Kinky Boots), costume design by Jen Caprio (Broadway's Falsettos) and wig design by Roxanne De Luna (Ogunquit Playhouse's 42nd Street). Christopher Kee Anaya-Gorman is the Production Stage Manager and Giles T. Horne is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Binder Casting; Chad Eric Murnane, CSA. Michael Barra and Allison Bressi of Lively McCabe Entertainment are the Executive Producers.



Evening performances are 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Performances may vary week to week; check the full schedule at ogunquitplayhouse.org. Ogunquit Playhouse's 2021 season runs through October 31.