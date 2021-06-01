Krysta Rodriguez to Lead TBS Rom Com Pilot SPACE

TBS announced TODAY that it has cast Jake Lacy ("Being The Ricardos," "The White Lotus," "High Fidelity"), Krysta Rodriguez ("Halston," "Daybreak," "Smash"), Ally Maki ("Wrecked," "Hacks," "Toy Story 4"), Caleb Hearon ("Fargo," "Work in Progress," staff writer for "Human Resources") and Rachel Pegram ("Love Life," "The Week Of," staff writer for "Kenan") to star in its new scripted romantic-comedy pilot, "Space". Additionally, Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul who previously directed "Miracle Workers: Dark Ages," "Huge in France" and "The D Train" have been tapped to direct and executive produce. Written and executive produced by Hilary Winston ("Happy Endings," "Community") and executive produced by Nick Stoller of Stoller Global Solutions, "Space" begins shooting in Portland in June.



Produced by Sony Pictures Television for TBS, the pilot follows Rob and Marin, a long-term couple on the verge of a break-up who are granted the ultimate space to figure out their future when they suddenly begin jumping into the bodies of other couples. It's a hilarious, romantic Quantum Leap.



Jake Lacy plays Rob, a nice guy everyone loves to get a beer with, but who has no idea what he wants. Krysta Rodriguez is Marin, his lovably eager girlfriend who hasn't yet accepted she's an adult. Their relationship's reckoning happens during their friend Priscilla's (Ally Maki) wedding, after Priscilla fights off intense COLD FEET to dive into commitment, causing their other friends, Jesse (Caleb Hearon) and Hannah (Rachel Pegram) to question Rob and Marin's chronic avoidance of marriage.



The pilot is produced by Sony Pictures Television for TBS. "Space" is written and executive produced by Hilary Winston ("Happy Endings," "Community") and executive produced by Nick Stoller of Stoller Global Solutions. Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions also serves as executive producer. Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul ("Miracle Workers: Dark Ages," "Huge in France," "The D Train") are directing the pilot and executive producing.



Jake Lacy is represented by United Talent Agency, Beth Rosner Management, and The Lede Company. Krysta Rodriguez is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Talent, Literary Management and imPRint. Ally Maki is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Haven Entertainment, Gang Tyre, and Kovert Creative. Caleb Hearon is represented by Mosaic, CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Rachel Pegram is represented by Mosaic, Artists & Representative, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are represented by United Talent Agency and Mosaic.