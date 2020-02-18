Krysta Rodriguez Will Play Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy's HALSTON Miniseries

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy has been hard at work on miniseries exploring the life and career of fashion designer, Roy Halston. Now he has revealed not only the cast for the new series, but the first promo!

Production has just begun with Ewan McGregor (Halston), Rory Culkin (Joel Shumacher), Rebecca Davan (Elsa Peretti), David Pittu (Joe Eula), Krysta Rodriguez (Liza Minnelli), Sullivan Jones (Ed Austin), and Gianfranco Rodriguez as (Victor Hugo).

Over the last decade, Ryan Murphy has become one of the most influential creators in entertainment. The screenwriter, director and producer has won six Emmy Awards out of 28 nominations and a Tony Award in 2019 for Best Revival of a Play, as a producer. He has also earned three Grammy Award nominations, as a producer.





