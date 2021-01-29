Krysta Rodriguez, Lynn Nottage, Robyn Hurder and More to Join LIVE AT THE LORTEL

The Lucille Lortel Theatre today announced its upcoming guest lineup for its "Live at The Lortel" virtual conversation series. In February, fans can listen to conversations with actress Krysta Rodriguez (February 1), drag artist and political activist Marti Cummings (February 8), actor Michael Potts (February 15), playwright Lynn Nottage (February 22). In March, to kick off Women's History month the series will feature actress Robyn Hurder (March 1) and notable women in the theatrical field all month long.

The live interviews will take place Mondays at 7:00 PM EST, offering theater fans the opportunity to view interviews and participate in a Q&A with artists. To join the audience, please visit www.liveatthelortel.com.

Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, season two of "Live at The Lortel" is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice. Theater makers will delve into their thoughts on the future of theater during this period of radical change. They will also discuss their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help to make theatre and the world more equitable.

Following each live interview, podcast episodes of "Live at The Lortel" will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Soundcloud as follows:

Monday, February 1 - live

Podcast release: February 5

Krysta Rodriguez is a stage actress, singer and dancer, breast cancer survivor and creator of ChemoCouture.com. Notable Broadway roles include First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line, Spring Awakening and Good Vibrations. She also appeared on "Smash," NBC's televised ode to Broadway as Ana, the high flying, day drinking diva. Rodriguez is currently in production on Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated Netflix limited series "Halston" as Liza Minnelli, Halston's muse and best friend.

Monday, February 8 - live

Podcast release: February 12

Marti Cummings is a NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure. Throughout a near decade long drag career, Cummings has been a regular fixture in the nightlife world performing up to 6 regular shows a week. They have sold out concerts at 54 Below, Lincoln Centers Big Apple Circus, Dixon Place and regularly tour the world with Atlantis Cruises. Cummings's album A Very Mary Holiday features some of Broadway's brightest stars including Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and Tony Award Nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega. Cummings also appears on Fusion Television's "Shade Queens of NYC," on "The Marti Report" on LOGO, "Dragged" on Yahoo! and on The X Change Rate on "The Build Series."

Monday, February 15 - live

Podcast release: February 19

Michael Potts is an accomplished actor of stage and screen who most recently starred alongside Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He is also known for his portrayal of the heartwarming "Mr. Hawkins" in the Tony® nominated musical The Prom. Potts received critical praise for his role in the Tony® nominated revival, The Iceman Cometh. In 2017, he starred as the notorious gossip "Turnbo" in the Tony® award winning production of August Wilson's Jitney. That same year, Potts appeared in the stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian masterpiece 1984. Potts is widely recognized for his role as the well-mannered yet feared assassin, "Brother Mouzone" on HBO's critically acclaimed series "The Wire" and as "Detective Maynard Gilbough" in the Emmy® Award winning HBO drama "True Detective." He is also known for originating the role of "Mafala Hatimbi" in the Tony® award winning musical The Book of Mormon.

Monday, February 22 - live

Podcast release: February 26

Lynn Nottage is a playwright and a screenwriter, and the first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world. Her works include Floyd's, Sweat, Mlima's Tale, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, Ruined, Intimate Apparel, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Las Meninas, Mud, River, Stone, Por'knockers and POOF!. Musical librettos include The Secret Life of Bees and MJ (upcoming). She has also developed This is Reading, a performance installation in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ms. Nottage is the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship, among other awards, and is an Associate Professor at Columbia University School of the Arts.

Monday, March 1 - live

Podcast release: March 5

Robyn Hurder is nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie Muldoon), Grease (Marty), Chicago (Roxie u/s), The Wedding Singer (Holly u/s) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). She has appeared in the New York City Center Encores! productions of A Chorus Line (Cassie), The New Yorkers (Lola) and Paint Your Wagon (Cherry). Her touring credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie) and Starlight Express (Pearl). She has appeared regionally in Crazy for You (Polly) at the Drury Lane Theatre and Kiss Me, Kate (Lois Lane) at both Shakespeare Theatre Company and The 5th Avenue Theatre. She is the recipient of Helen Hayes and Emery Battis Awards, as well as a Gregory Award nomination.