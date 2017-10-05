Krysta Rodriguez Honored Tonight at The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala, held this evening, October 5th, will be hosted by Giuliana and Bill Rancic, with special guest and honoree Krysta Rodriguez, at Three Sixty° in New York.

The event will also be attended by Melissa Ben-Ishay, Carly Cardellino, Andi Dorfman, Candice Kumai, Danielle Lauder, Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder, Harley Viera-Newton, Darcy Miller Nussbaum, Hayley Paige, Quiana Parks, Collins Tuohy Smith, and Emilia Bechrakis Serhant & Ryan Serhant.

The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. The organization shares a strategic partnership with its long-time beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), to fund research, as well as Giuliana Rancic's FAB-U-WISH initiative. FAB-U-WISH aims to help women fighting breast cancer feel special while raising awareness for breast cancer research.

The Pink Agenda will honor actor, activist, and breast cancer survivor, Krysta Rodriguez, at the gala with the Lisa Mae Lee Award, in recognition of her character, courage, optimism, and outstanding leadership in the fight against breast cancer. The Lisa Mae Lee Award is named in memory of one of The Pink Agenda founder's mother who succumbed to the disease in 2008.

Music for the evening will be provided by Harley Viera-Newton and Quiana Parks. The event program will also feature a live auction, silent auction, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres. The event is generously sponsored by Alba Botanica, Bandier, Cindy & Rob Citrone, Cushman & Wakefield, dpHUE, Cathy Franklin & Jeffrey Baker, Hanky Panky, William P. Lauder & Lori Kanter Tritsch, Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, Pittsburgh Steelers, and RBC Capital Markets.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

