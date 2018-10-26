Krysta Rodriguez Has Been Cast in the Matthew Broderick-Led DAYBREAK Series on Netflix

Netflix announced that Krysta Rodriguez has joined the cast of it's new series. Daybreak, starring Matthew Broderick. Netflix has also rounded out the cast of the fictional "Glendale High School." See the full cast details below!

Rodriguez will play Ms. Crumble. Once the high school biology teacher, Ms. Crumble is one of the only adults known by our characters to have survived the bomb. Something's very wrong with her brain, but she's a subject of great fascination for Angelica.

Based on the graphic novel by Brian Ralph, the subversive dark comedy Daybreak finds 17 year old high school OUTCAST Josh searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12 year old Angelica and Josh's former high school bully Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.

Krysta Rodriguez made her Broadway debut in Good Vibrations in 2005. Rodriguez then went on to perform in Spring Awakening (Original), A Chorus Line, In the Heights, The Addams Family, First Date, and Spring Awakening (Deaf West Broadway Transfer). Rodriguez is also known for her roles in NBC's "Smash" (Ana) and NBC's "Trial & Error" (Summer).

Complete list of newly casted characters for "Daybreak" are below:

Colin Ford (Captain Marvel, We Bought a Zoo) will play Josh Wheeler. Josh is an ordinary kid who learns he's not so ordinary after all when the bombs drop. The apocalypse is the best thing that ever happened to him. He can finally be the hero he read about in comic books. Josh's search for his lost love leads him to become a reluctant leader of an ad hoc tribe of outliers and misfits.

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Coat of Many Colors, Young and the Restless, Future Man) will play Angelica. A precocious, abrasive pyromaniac, Angelica is a pain in the ass who Josh accidentally saves from a bloodthirsty gang when he mistakes her screams for Sam's. She begs Josh and Wesley to let her team up with them, and her flair for making Molotov cocktails starts to come in very handy.

Sophie Simnett (Poldark, Endeavor, The Lodge) will play Samaira "Sam" Dean. A soulful, radiant girl who is outgoing and well-liked by everyone she meets -- particularly Josh, who is smitten with her at first sight. Their budding romance is literally nuked when atomic bombs decimate civilization.

Austin Crute (Booksmart, Atlanta) will play Wesley Fists. A football star with budding movie star looks and a penchant for swords, he was part of a system that ostracized and terrorized the students beneath him on the social totem pole (like Josh). But when Josh and Wesley meet once again in the apocalypse, Wesley is trying to follow the path of Eastern enlightenment and non-violence.

Gregory Kasyan (Quest, The Brave, The Kids Are Alright) will play Eli Cardashyan. In high school, Eli was one of the have-nots. In the apocalypse, Eli has barricaded himself inside the mall and now he has everything he could possibly want - every brand-name sneaker, every iPhone (never mind that there's no service anymore), and gifts galore for his (possibly imaginary) girlfriend.

Cody Kearsley (Riverdale, Spiral, River Road) will play Turbo Bro Jock. A fierce, handsome football player with a terrifyingly stoic manner, he has assembled all the athletic teen teams of Glendale into one, big, murderous crew, and he's the team captain. When Josh and his tiny gang outsmart his peeps, decimating their ranks, Turbo is determined to track his adversaries down and do his worst.

Jeanté Godlock (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar) will play Mona Lisa. This tough female athlete got her nickname because she never smiles. She's a member of Turbo's brutal team of jocks and his closest consigliere.

