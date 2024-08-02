Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Queen of Versailles will take its Broadway bow during the 2025-26 season, following a the world premiere engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre that officially opened on August 1st, 2024.

The Queen of Versailles, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Lindsey Ferrentino, direction by Michael Arden and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant, will run through August 25 at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre before making its way to Broadway.

The Queen of Versailles stars Kristin Chenoweth as beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel, F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie, and Nina White as Victoria Siegel.

The company also includes Anna Bakun, Stacie Bono, Yeman Brown, Amanda Jane Cooper, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Sara Esty, KJ Hippensteel, Diana Huey, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Michael Mulheren, Michael McCorry Rose, and Grace Slear.

This new musical is based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Jacob Miner, Theaterly: All this to say, this show is fun with a capital F and Chenoweth knows how to take charge of any audience and keep them with her till the curtain drops. When they say pre-Broadway, boy do they mean that. I think this might just be one of the largest productions I have seen in years with utterly brilliant scenic design by frequent Arden collaborator Dane Laffrey. It helps that the wonderful Emerson Colonial, home to numerous Broadway out-of-town tryouts, has a lobby also modeled off of The Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors.

Cameron Kelsall, Theatermania: Director Michael Arden finds some balance between the superficial spectacle and hardscrabble reality as the center of the Siegels’ world, but the overall production feels flabby and disjointed, with myriad ideas thrown into the mix to see what will stick. A necessary sense of vulgar luxury remains missing from Dane Laffrey’s scenic design and Christian Cowan’s costumes. An over-reliance on video projections (also by Laffrey) seem designed to evoke the constant presence of a documentary camera, but their continued use throughout the second act, when the filming has ostensibly stopped, feels incongruous and alienating.

Check back for more reviews!

Comments