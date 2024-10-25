Video: Elton John and Jake Shears Discuss Tammy Faye's Meaningful Legacy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elton John and Jake Shears stopped by Good Morning America on Friday to discuss their latest project, Tammy Faye, based on the life and career of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. The legendary musician has written the music alongside lyricist Shears for the new musical, which recently began previews on Broadway following a run in London.

John found the subject matter compelling due to Bakker's acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. "She took a chance," he said in the interview. "No one else in the evangelical community was very gay-friendly at all. They totally hated us. She stood out. And I loved her for that."

The songwriting process for the duo is unique. As Shears explains, after he gives John some lyric samples, the lyricist has to move outside of the composer's eyesight as he begins tinkering away to find the right melody. But finding that melody is "such a thrilling moment," says Shears.

Despite Bakker's distinctive appearance, "I think one of the interesting things about this show is that it's not about the way she looks. It's about who she was," Shears explains.

Brayben, who plays Bakker in the show, says that the show aims to show "the private sides that you might not know of her and her family." The new musical is currently in previews at the Palace Theater.

ABOUT TAMMY FAYE

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold.

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes. Reprising her Olivier Award-winning West End performance, Katie Brayben will star as Tammy Faye Bakker, joined by Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerverisas Rev. Jerry Falwell.