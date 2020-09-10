Kristin Chenoweth to Lead Master Classes for New Screen Acting Degree From Oklahoma City University and ALRA

The two-year program will be taught in Los Angeles in year one and in London in year two.

The School of Theatre at Oklahoma City University will partner with British drama school Academy of Live and Recorded Arts for a new Master's Degree program in Screen Acting, it was announced today by OCU School of Theatre Dean Mark Parker and ALRA Principal Adrian Hall. The two-year program, taught in Los Angeles in year one and in London in year two, will feature master classes led by industry professionals, including OCU's most famous alumna, Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, who graduated from OCU with a Master's in Opera Performance.

OCU has also partnered with Jesse|James Films, the production company headed by Jesse Murphy and James Sears Bryant. Under the pact, the University works with the production entity to provide first-hand experiences for the students with industry professionals. Murphy said, "OCU has internationally established itself as a premiere theatre program and to now be able to grow their incredible pool of talent into television and film is truly an exciting opportunity. We are thrilled to be a part of this expansion."

The program, which will prepare graduates to work professionally in film, television and other recorded media, will begin in January 2021. Applications are being accepted at this time. Details for submission of an audition and materials can be found at www.okcu.edu/mfa-screen-acting

"With our partners at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, we are thrilled to expand OCU's School of Theatre curriculum with this Master's program that will prepare actors not only for the particular skill of screen acting, but will provide our students with insight into film and television production and producing their own content," commented OCU's School of Theatre Dean Mark Parker.

"The entertainment world is ever-changing, and actors need to develop the skills necessary to always be ahead of the curve and adapt to new technology," said ALRA's Principal Adrian Hall. "With this immersive two-year program in Los Angeles and London, two of the great entertainment capitals of the world, we feel our Master's students will be ideally prepared for work in all formats."

"I am a proud graduate of OCU, so it brings me great joy to be a part of this valuable and necessary new Master's Degree program," Kristin Chenoweth said. "This two-year program will help to prepare an actor for every available opportunity. OCU will continue to be a leader in LA, NYC and beyond."

Chenoweth, an Emmy Award winner for "Pushing Daisies" and a Tony Award winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and Tony-nominated for Wicked and On the Twentieth Century, will conduct master classes at least once a year for OCU MFA students in LA.

Guest speakers include Krystal Joy Brown, currently playing Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway; Emma Ago, Director of Development at MadRiver Pictures; Austin Leshay, Talent Agent at Hyperion; Mark Morikawa, Manager at MGMT Entertainment; Dia Frampton, Recording Artist and Actress; Siena Oberman, Producer at Artemis Pictures; Aaron Brown, Manager at Avalon Management; Nora May, Manager at 3 Arts Entertainment; McCrae Dunlap, Manager of Development at FanFare; Sean Woods, Manager at Fourward; and Erin Dicker, Producer at BrooklynWorks Films.

Year one of the program will start with hands-on learning in Los Angeles' historic Culver City, including internship opportunities at LA film industry companies. During the second year of the program, students will study in London at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts.

Students will learn how to develop, pitch, and produce their own content and gain invaluable experience working alongside and networking with industry professionals (actors, directors, casting directors, agents, and producers) in both LA and London.

For more information, contact ocutheatreauditions@okcu.edu or visit www.okcu.edu/mfa-screen-acting

