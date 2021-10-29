Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Announce Engagement

Broadway favorite Kristin Chenoweth will soon walk down the aisle! According to Vogue, the stage and screen star is engaged to musician Josh Bryant, who proposed at the iconic Rainbow Room earlier this week. The couple met in 2016 and started dating in 2018.

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies."

In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

In 2015, Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "On the Twentieth Century." She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award. Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. In 2014, she released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, "Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home."

Her new holiday album, Happiness is... Christmas!, is now available where music is sold.