Kristin Chenoweth Spotted on WICKED Movie Set in New Featurette

Kristin Chenoweth has been spotted on the set of the Wicked movie in the background of the newly-released featurette.

The new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the musical's original Glinda seemingly paid a visit to the set, during what seems to be the "One Short Day" sequence in the Emerald City.

Chenoweth can be seen standing in a crowd as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo film a scene. Since other crew members are visible in the shot, it is unclear if she was present to film a cameo or if she was simply visiting the set.

It appears as though Kristin Chenoweth is visible in the latest featurette for ‘Wicked’ ?? pic.twitter.com/AMGfunf4m8 — Wicked Updates ? (@wicked_updates) August 21, 2024

The Tony-winner previously revealed that she had "seen a little bit" of the movie, although she was vague if that had been a screening or if she had physically been present while cameras were rolling.

"Let’s just say I’ve seen a little bit of it; the film is going to blow everyone away," she said earlier this year. "I’m very excited for what Jon Chu has done with the story and how he wants to present it, and the look of it is incredible."

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

Watch the new Wicked movie featurette here: