Video: New WICKED Featurette Highlights Galinda and Elphaba's Friendship

A new behind-the-scenes featurette showcases the power of friendship on display in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

"Wicked to me, at its very core, is about friendship," director Jon M. Chu says in the video, which emphasizes the relationship between Ariana Grande's Galinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

"These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other. And that is mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I," Grande reveals. Despite the differences between the characters, the film is about "understanding that those who are different are just different. And that is really special," says Erivo.

Grande shares that her "favorite thing about Wicked is that we can all identify pieces our ourselves within both Elphaba and Galinda." Watch the new behind-the-scenes video now and check out the new poster below.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.