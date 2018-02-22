Kristin Chenoweth Joins Second Season of TRIAL AND ERROR on NBC

Multi-talented Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth has been cast as Lavinia Peck-Foster in the second season of NBC's irreverent comedy series "Trial & Error."

Who is Lavinia Peck-Foster? The first lady of East Peck is a larger-than-life grand dame - at least in her own mind. She is an eccentric heiress known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and hairless cat, Fluffy, who has not left the confines of Peck Gardens in ages. Lavinia calls on Josh Segal and Associates - the team that got off Owl Murderer Larry Henderson - to defend her after she was found with her husband, Edgar, stuffed into a suitcase in the back of her car.

"I'm excited to slip into a role that feels very right for me at this time," Chenoweth said. "Plus, I'm surrounded by genius comedic actors and brilliant writing. I admire John Lithgow so much and want to make him proud by continuing what he began."

"We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show," said executive producer Jeff Astrof. "When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow's skates. She was our first choice all along and thankfully for us became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun."

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in "On the Twentieth Century."

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

The premiere for the second season of "Trial & Error" will be announced at a later date.

Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller serve as writers and executive producers. Jeffrey Blitz directs and also serves as an executive producer. "Trial & Error" is produced by Other Show Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.





Related Articles