Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Menken, & More Set for 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Menken, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Aaron Dessner, Dan + Shay, Sadie Gorley, Debbie Gibson, Heavenly, Hannah Joy & Rodney Jr. Jerkins, Vernon Reid, Corey Glover, Will Calhoun & Doug Wimbish (p/k/a Living Colour), Moriah, Sam Opoku, Daphne Brower, Mary Kate Morrison, Teddy Riley, Nile Rodgers and John Stamos will either present and/or perform at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner slated for Thursday, June 12th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Inductees at this year’s event include musical icons George Clinton; Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons (of The Doobie Brothers); Ashley Gorley; Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins; Mike Love; and Tony Macaulay. GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will be the 2025 recipient of the eminent Hal David Starlight Award, an award gifted to young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs and Stephen Schwartz will be the 2025 recipient of the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award.

About The Songwriters Hall of Fame:

The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates songwriters, educates the public with regard to their achievements, and produces a spectrum of professional programs devoted to the development of new songwriting talent through workshops, showcases, scholarships and Master Sessions at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, University of North Carolina and at Stuyvesant High School. West Coast educational activities are held at The GRAMMY Museum, which hosts the permanent Songwriters Hall of Fame Gallery, and at the University of Southern California. Out of the tens of thousands of songwriters of our era, there are approximately 400 inductees who make up the impressive roster enshrined in the Hall of Fame. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. The list of inductees include Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller, Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier & Brian Holland, Smokey Robinson, Paul Williams, Hal David & Burt Bacharach, Billy Steinberg & Tom Kelly, Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes & David Porter, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi & Richie Sambora, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Don Schlitz, Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Webb, Van Morrison, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Diane Warren, Carole Bayer Sager, Stevie Wonder, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry, Mac Davis, Leonard Cohen, Ray Davies, Cyndi Lauper, Desmond Child, Mick Jones & Lou Gramm, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye, Nile Rodgers & Bernard Edwards, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Jay Z, Tom Petty, Toby Keith, Max Martin, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Berry Gordy, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Robert Lamm & James Pankow, Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Jermaine Dupri, Alan Jackson, Kool & The Gang, John Mellencamp and Allee Willis, Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley, Chris Jasper, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, Rick Nowels, William “Mickey” Stevenson, among many others.