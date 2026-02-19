Kevin Davis And The Jazz Catz Join A GOSPEL NIGHT IN HARLEM

Thy Kingdom Come Promoters will present "A Gospel Night in Harlem," a premier musical event taking place on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Second Canaan Baptist Church.

Featured Event: Maestro Kevin Davis & The Jazz CatsTaking center stage for this prestigious evening is the virtuosic Kevin Davis & The Jazz Cats. Known for their sophisticated blend of traditional jazz influences and spiritual resonance, Davis and his ensemble bring a unique, instrumental mastery to the lineup that bridges the gap between the jazz clubs of Lennox Avenue and the sacred pews of Harlem's historic churches.

The evening features a powerful roster of legendary performers and local favorites, including: The Wiggitones, The Brooklyn All Stars, and The Harlem Praise Singers.

Special Guests: Convent Avenue Baptist Church Sanctuary and Mens ChoirHoly Hip Hop: Featuring the Kingdom Flow Riders.

The Experience,"A Gospel Night in Harlem" promises to be more than just a concert; it is a celebration of community and the enduring legacy of Gospel music in New York City. From the smooth, melodic improvisations of Kevin Davis & The Jazz Cats to the high-energy "Holy Hip Hop" of the Kingdom Flow Riders, the event offers a diverse musical journey for all generations.



Tickets are available now. Interested attendees can scan the QR code located on official event flyers to secure their seats for this one-night-only engagement.