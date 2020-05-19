Kerry Butler, Beth Malone, and More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE 'You Gotta Believe' Concert

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that "Stars In The House" will feature a very special LIVE concert to benefit You Gotta Believe on Thursday, May 21st at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.

Fans will be treated to incredible performances from Anika Larsen (Tony nominee, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Beth Malone (Tony nominee, Fun Home), Kerry Butler (Broadway's Beetlejuice, Mean Girls: The Musical, Tony Nominee for Xanadu), and Luke Islam (Season 14 of America's Got Talent and AGT: The Champions 2), as well as personal foster care stories from Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Willie Garson (Sex & the City franchise, White Collar, Hawaii Five-0), and Alec Mapa (Half & Half, Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, Switched at Birth). Those who tune in can donate to You Gotta Believe, which focuses exclusively on finding permanent parents and families for children in foster care, during the show.

"The effects of Covid-19 are difficult for everyone but imagine being a child with no one to rely on, no home. You Gotta Believe helps foster youth connect with adults who truly care about them and keep them safe and comforted during this crisis," says Seth Rudetsky.

On "Stars In The House," Seth and James have brought back together an extraordinary lineup of casts to sing, share stories, and raise money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including iconic TV shows "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "SMASH," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more; along with Broadway favorites including "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

