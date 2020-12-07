Kenny Leon to Join Roundabout Theatre Company as Senior Resident Director in 2021

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon will join Roundabout's artistic leadership team as Senior Resident Director in January 2021.

In his new role, Leon will participate in the theatre's selection of plays and musicals - both seasonal onstage productions and the dozens of workshops & readings produced annually. He will join Roundabout's senior leadership in developing and nurturing the careers of up-and-coming BIPOC directors at the theatre and play a key part in the theatre's commitment to anti-racism and increased equity, diversity and inclusion.

Leon recently staged the Broadway debut of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play at Roundabout, which is currently nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director.

"The great artistry of Kenny's revival of A Soldier's Play revealed the possibilities of what Roundabout can, and should, do. Roundabout has historically played a large role in which great works of the American theatre get revived in New York. Moving forward we will take our newly embraced responsibilities further, to expand the canon," said Todd Haimes, Artistic Director and CEO, Roundabout Theatre Company. "I am thrilled he has agreed to join the artistic team to do this work with us."

"My experience directing Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play at Roundabout was an amazing moment in time," said Kenny Leon. "I look forward to exploring other works on its stages as we continue to help develop and introduce artists in an effort to help build an American theatre that looks like the world."

Kenny Leon (Director) is a Tony Award-winning Broadway and television director. Recently he directed the Tony-nominated revival of A Soldier's Play (Tony nom, Best Director) and the acclaimed production of Much Ado About Nothing at the Delacorte/Shakespeare in the Park. Broadway: American Son, Children of a Lesser God; Holler If Ya Hear Me; two productions of A Raisin in the Sun (Tony Award, 2014); The Mountaintop; Stick Fly; August Wilson's Fences, Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. Television: "American Son" (adapted for Netflix), "Hairspray Live!," "The Wiz Live!," "Steel Magnolias," "Dynasty," "In My Dreams." Author, Take You Wherever You Go. Board Member, Public Theater.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You